Dividend information

Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share Declared currency: USD Date of approval: 18 February 2021 Last day inclusive: 24 February 2021 Ex-date: 25 February 2021 Record date: 26 February 2021 Dividend payment date to shareholders: 5 March 2021

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q4 2020.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 15 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

