Change in capital of large shareholder Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 16:14 | 20 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 16:14 | 19 February 2021

Announcement no. 316 Change in capital of large shareholder With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 29,553 shares, corresponding to 6.5% of the share capital and votes. For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk Attachment Announcement316_Change_capital_large_shareholder

