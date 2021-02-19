MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon and 50% Conversion Premium with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $1.05 billion, which includes $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes issued pursuant to an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, which the initial purchasers exercised in full on February 18, 2021 and which additional purchase was also completed today. The notes were sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes are unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy. The notes do not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes does not accrete. The notes will mature on February 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after February 20, 2024, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, if the last reported sale price of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time ending on the trading day immediately before the date the notice of redemption is sent.

Holders of notes may require MicroStrategy to repurchase their notes upon the occurrence of certain events that constitute a fundamental change under the indenture governing the notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest to, but excluding, the date of repurchase. In connection with certain corporate events or if MicroStrategy calls any note for redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their notes in connection with such corporate event or notice of redemption.