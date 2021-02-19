TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.