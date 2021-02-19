CMUV Bancorp Announces 20% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 16:30 | 42 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 16:30 | El Centro, CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved $0.10 1st Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2021. This is a $0.02 increase from previous quarterly dividends.

Jon A Edney

760-352-1889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com

