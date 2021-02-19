CMUV Bancorp Announces 20% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend
NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved $0.10 1st Quarter cash dividend per common share. The
dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2021. This is a $0.02 increase from previous quarterly dividends.
