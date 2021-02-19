AGCO Comments on Recent Schedule 13D/A Filing by Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, today commented in response to Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited’s (“TAFE”) recent Schedule 13D/A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TAFE is a commercial partner of the Company and shareholder, whose Chairman and Managing Director, Ms. Srinivasan, serves as a non-independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors. TAFE’s Schedule 13D/A filing contains a letter to the Board making a number of misleading statements about the Company’s business, ongoing corporate governance enhancements and significant Board composition changes, requesting that three individuals be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board is continuing its systematic review, development and implementation of best-in-class governance practices and a balanced and measured director refreshment action plan, in addition to the thoughtful execution of our recent management succession process. To best identify director candidates whose skills and experiences are aligned with AGCO’s strategic goals, the Company has engaged Egon Zehnder, a leading executive search firm. After careful evaluation, the Governance Committee, with Ms. Srinivasan attending as a guest, unanimously approved this plan. This process reflects the valuable input received through our broad-based shareholder engagement efforts and underscores our focus on enhancing value for all shareholders. As a result of this plan, the full Board, including Ms. Srinivasan, recently welcomed the addition of both Bob De Lange, Group President, Services, Distribution and Digital, at Caterpillar Inc., who brings extensive digitalization and distribution experience to the Board, and Matthew Tsien, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at General Motors (GM) and President of General Motors Ventures, who brings important technology and product development expertise to the Board. As a result of our ongoing Board refreshment efforts, with five new independent directors appointed since 2017 and three directors not standing for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting, average Board tenure is expected to be less than six years by May 2021.