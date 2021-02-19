DGAP-DD TUI AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 19.02.2021, 17:10 | 46 | 0 |
|
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TUI AG!
Long
Basispreis 3,68€
Hebel 10,39
Ask 0,43
Short
Basispreis 4,51€
Hebel 9,51
Ask 0,42
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Friedrich-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Joussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|TUI AG
b) LEI
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.150 EUR
|42143.250 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|31021.250 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|21750.150 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|17811.800 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|17674.850 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|16600.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|16600.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|16600.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|15168.250 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|14014.550 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|14014.550 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|14014.550 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|14014.550 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|12246.650 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|6225.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|6179.350 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4726.850 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4224.700 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|4150.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3818.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3747.450 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3697.650 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3378.100 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3278.500 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|3108.350 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|2510.750 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|2075.000 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|2037.650 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|1269.900 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|771.900 EUR
|4.150 EUR
|747.000 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: TUI ? TUI !!!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0