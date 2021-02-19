 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2021 / 17:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich-Peter
Last name(s): Joussen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.150 EUR 42143.250 EUR
4.150 EUR 31021.250 EUR
4.150 EUR 21750.150 EUR
4.150 EUR 17811.800 EUR
4.150 EUR 17674.850 EUR
4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 15168.250 EUR
4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR
4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR
4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR
4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR
4.150 EUR 12246.650 EUR
4.150 EUR 6225.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 6179.350 EUR
4.150 EUR 4726.850 EUR
4.150 EUR 4224.700 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 3818.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 3747.450 EUR
4.150 EUR 3697.650 EUR
4.150 EUR 3378.100 EUR
4.150 EUR 3278.500 EUR
4.150 EUR 3108.350 EUR
4.150 EUR 2510.750 EUR
4.150 EUR 2075.000 EUR
4.150 EUR 2037.650 EUR
4.150 EUR 1269.900 EUR
4.150 EUR 771.900 EUR
4.150 EUR 747.000 EUR
