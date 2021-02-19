Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend TC PipeLines, LP Unitholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger with TC Energy

“We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis share our belief that the merger with TC Energy is in the best interests of our unitholders and we strongly urge all holders to follow these recommendations by voting “FOR” the merger at the upcoming special meeting.”

Subject to satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including requisite unitholder approval, the parties currently expect to close the transaction during the first quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the merger, TC PipeLines will be an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy and will cease to be a publicly held partnership.

TC PipeLines has established a record date of January 15, 2021 and the special meeting date is scheduled for February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the well-being of the Partnership’s common unitholders, the special meeting will be held in a virtual format only via live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

