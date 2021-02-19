 

Willow Biosciences Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Completion of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (TSX: WLLW.WT) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 17,424,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.65 per Common Share, which includes 2,272,800 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million (the "Offering"). Participation in the Offering was comprised primarily of existing cornerstone shareholders and new institutional buyside funds.

Net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to help access new markets for the Company's cannabinoid portfolio, expedite the commercialization of new cannabinoids, access additional manufacturing capacity, working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We're very pleased with the results of the Offering, the proceeds of which will allow the Company to accelerate capital spending towards execution of our commercialization plan for our existing portfolio cannabinoids and continue to explore opportunities for cannabinoids in development," said Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of Willow." This financing saw significant interest from institutional money managers which is a key step in the evolution of the Company. Additionally, the strong cash position of Willow allows us as an organization to have significantly more negotiating leverage with potential business development opportunities. With commercialization of our first cannabinoid expected to occur in Q1 2021, marking the final step in our transition to becoming a revenue generating company, we are in a very strong position to generate value for Willow stakeholders."

The Offering was made pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated February 16, 2021 (the "Underwriting Agreement") between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and also including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company also issued the Underwriters 1,045,488 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant"), with each Compensation Warrant entitling the Underwriters to purchase one Common Share at a price of $2.15 for a period of 24 months from the date hereof, provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Compensation Warrants, the 20-day volume weighted average of actual closing prices of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $3.05 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of an Acceleration Trigger, deliver a notice to the Underwriters accelerating the expiry date of the Compensation Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Compensation Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

