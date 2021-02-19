Cushman & Wakefield Hires Market-Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Team in Boston

Led by Executive Managing Director Chris Sower, who is returning to the firm, the team will be based in Boston and will work closely with the firm’s existing capital markets team to expand and strengthen Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily coverage and capabilities throughout Greater New England.

“We are thrilled to have these elite multifamily experts joining our talented team,” said Carolyn Sidor, Managing Principal and New England Market Leader at Cushman & Wakefield. “We’ve seen their trail of success first-hand throughout the region – now we will plug them into our regional and national platform, creating a better depth and breadth of services for our clients here in New England and throughout the U.S.”

Sower and his colleagues will work with a dynamic and growing national multifamily platform with brokerage professionals in strategic geographies across the U.S., complemented by the acquisition of Pinnacle Property Management Services one year ago, the third largest multifamily property management firm in the U.S.

The team has transacted on deals ranging from large multifamily portfolios to ground-up development sites as well as luxury condominium conversions. Their primary focus will be creating and executing acquisition, disposition and joint venture opportunities on behalf of the firm’s clients throughout the Northeast.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum in Boston’s multifamily sector during this tough economic environment,” said Sower. “We're excited to join a firm with best-in-class client service and we're looking forward to building on this market’s proven strength and endurance.”

Sower brings an impressive resume of more than $5 billion in multifamily sales volume, representing over 36,000 units throughout his 18-year career. He is returning to Cushman & Wakefield, having worked at the firm from 2006 to 2011.

