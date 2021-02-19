CarParts.com Returns as Major Partner with Front Row Motorsports

The celebration of Michael McDowell’s Daytona 500 win continues today with CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) announcing their continued partnership with McDowell and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). CarParts.com now becomes an integral part of the team and McDowell’s 2021 season, including full season associate branding and primary partner sponsorship at four races.

CarParts.com will be the primary scheme on the No. 34 Ford Mustang beginning at the Watkins Glen road course on August 8 and followed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 25, the return of McDowell to the Daytona International Speedway on August 28, and the NASCAR Playoff race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26.

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly shopping platform, connecting drivers with the parts they need to get from point A to point B with confidence. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America and now count the 2021 Daytona 500 champion as a loyal customer. Last year, CarParts.com and McDowell partnered to make updates to his Ford F-150 with various parts through a video install series, including a tonneau cover, exhaust system, and brakes.

“The story of Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 mirrors CarParts.com’s story,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com. “Both of us were building a really strong foundation under the radar. Both of us were building great teams. He was building a great car, and we were building a great company. Then, one day, everyone who had overlooked both of us realized that we were a force to be reckoned with.”

Last season, CarParts.com partnered with FRM and McDowell on various promotions, sweepstakes, contests, and other activities to get more involved in the sport and spark engagement with NASCAR fans. One event in particular—when McDowell and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. made contact on the track during the All-Star race—led to a cascade of charitable contributions after CarParts.com bid on the bumper involved, including donations of $20,034 to Motor Racing Outreach in McDowell’s name, another $20,043 to Victory Junction in Wallace’s name, and finally the bumper itself to a NASCAR fan. Both CarParts.com and FRM are excited to find more ways to connect with fans during the 2021 season.

“It’s great to have CarParts.com back with us in such a big way,” said McDowell. “We always knew they were with us, part of the family and supporting us. Now we can do something even bigger and better as we start our season. We have all year to spread the word about CarParts.com to NASCAR fans. I’ve used their site and it’s easy. They have every part you need. It’s just awesome to see this come together and I can’t wait to see what they have planned for us.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

