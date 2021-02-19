Downing THREE VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.02.2021, 17:30 | 19 | 0 |
Downing THREE VCT plc
LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80
Net Asset Values
19 February 2021
Downing THREE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:
‘F’ Share Pool
|
31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘F’ Share
|17.7
|Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share
|72.0
|Total return per ‘F’ Share*
|89.7
‘H’ Share Pool
|
31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘H’ Share
|17.1
|Cumulative distributions per ‘H’ Share
|39.5
|Total return per ‘H’ Share*
|56.6
‘J’ Share Pool
|
31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘J’ Share
|23.8
|Cumulative distributions per ‘J’ Share
|17.5
|Total return per ‘J’ Share*
|41.3
* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date
As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:
|F Share Pool
|Cost
|
Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited
|490
|568
|31.4%
|Fresh Green Power Limited
|189
|278
|15.4%
|Atlantic Dogstar Limited
|200
|180
|9.9%
|Green Energy Production UK Limited
|100
|63
|3.5%
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|497
|41
|2.3%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Baron House Developments LLP
|481
|577
|31.9%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|66
|-
|0.0%
|Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited
|44
|-
|0.0%
|2,067
|1,707
|94.4%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|102
|5.6%
|Total
|1,809
|100.0%
|H Share Pool
|Cost
|
Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Atlantic Dogstar Limited
|1,000
|898
|51.9%
|Hermes Wood Pellets Limited
|1,500
|228
|13.2%
|SF Renewables (Solar) Limited
|281
|222
|12.8%
|Rockhopper Renewables Limited
|492
|185
|10.7%
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|136
|136
|7.9%
|Zora Energy Renewables Limited
|1,000
|26
|1.5%
|Quadrate Catering Limited
|850
|-
|0.0%
|Ironhide Generation Limited
|613
|-
|0.0%
|Indigo Generation Limited
|613
|-
|0.0%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Quadrate Spa Limited
|850
|-
|0.0%
|7,335
|1,695
|98.0%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|35
|2.0%
|Total
|1,730
|100.0%
|J Share Pool
|Cost
|
Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Pilgrim Trading Limited
|1,297
|1,083
|42.9%
|Exclusive Events Venues Limited
|500
|308
|12.2%
|SF Renewables (Solar) Limited
|281
|222
|8.8%
|Rockhopper Renewables Limited
|492
|185
|7.3%
|Garthcliff Shipping Limited
|400
|50
|2.0%
|Zora Energy Renewables Limited
|300
|8
|0.3%
|Ormsborough Limited
|1,000
|-
|0.0%
|Ironhide Generation Limited
|613
|-
|0.0%
|Indigo Generation Limited
|613
|-
|0.0%
|Jito Trading Limited
|1,000
|-
|0.0%
|Yamuna Renewables Limited
|800
|-
|0.0%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Fenkle Street LLP
|287
|303
|12.0%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|15
|-
|0.0%
|7,598
|2,159
|85.5%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|365
|14.5%
|Total
|2,524
|100.0%
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0