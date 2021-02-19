Downing THREE VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 17:30 | 19 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 17:30 | Downing THREE VCT plc

LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80

Net Asset Values

19 February 2021 Downing THREE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows: ‘F’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘F’ Share 17.7 Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share 72.0 Total return per ‘F’ Share* 89.7

‘H’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘H’ Share 17.1 Cumulative distributions per ‘H’ Share 39.5 Total return per ‘H’ Share* 56.6 ‘J’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘J’ Share 23.8 Cumulative distributions per ‘J’ Share 17.5 Total return per ‘J’ Share* 41.3

* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows: F Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 490 568 31.4% Fresh Green Power Limited 189 278 15.4% Atlantic Dogstar Limited 200 180 9.9% Green Energy Production UK Limited 100 63 3.5% Pearce and Saunders Limited 497 41 2.3% Non-qualifying investments Baron House Developments LLP 481 577 31.9% London City Shopping Centre Limited 66 - 0.0% Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 44 - 0.0% 2,067 1,707 94.4% Cash at bank and in hand 102 5.6% Total 1,809 100.0%

H Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Atlantic Dogstar Limited 1,000 898 51.9% Hermes Wood Pellets Limited 1,500 228 13.2% SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 281 222 12.8% Rockhopper Renewables Limited 492 185 10.7% Pearce and Saunders Limited 136 136 7.9% Zora Energy Renewables Limited 1,000 26 1.5% Quadrate Catering Limited 850 - 0.0% Ironhide Generation Limited 613 - 0.0% Indigo Generation Limited 613 - 0.0% Non-qualifying investments Quadrate Spa Limited 850 - 0.0% 7,335 1,695 98.0% Cash at bank and in hand 35 2.0% Total 1,730 100.0%

J Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Pilgrim Trading Limited 1,297 1,083 42.9% Exclusive Events Venues Limited 500 308 12.2% SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 281 222 8.8% Rockhopper Renewables Limited 492 185 7.3% Garthcliff Shipping Limited 400 50 2.0% Zora Energy Renewables Limited 300 8 0.3% Ormsborough Limited 1,000 - 0.0% Ironhide Generation Limited 613 - 0.0% Indigo Generation Limited 613 - 0.0% Jito Trading Limited 1,000 - 0.0% Yamuna Renewables Limited 800 - 0.0% Non-qualifying investments Fenkle Street LLP 287 303 12.0% London City Shopping Centre Limited 15 - 0.0% 7,598 2,159 85.5% Cash at bank and in hand 365 14.5% Total 2,524 100.0%





