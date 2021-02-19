Downing TWO VCT plc -Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 17:30 | 17 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 17:30 | Downing TWO VCT plc

LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55

Net Asset Values

19 February 2021 Downing TWO VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows: ‘F’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘F’ Share 18.0 Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share 72.0 Total return per ‘F’ Share* 90.0

‘G’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘G’ Share 35.3 Cumulative distributions per ‘G’ Share 53.5 Total return per ‘G’ Share* 88.8 ‘K’ Share Pool 31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘K’ Share 31.1 Cumulative distributions per ‘K’ Share 10.0 Total return per ‘K’ Share* 41.1

* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date



As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows: F Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 490 568 30.8% Fresh Green Power Limited 189 278 15.1% Atlantic Dogstar Limited 200 180 9.8% Green Energy Production UK Limited 100 63 3.4% Pearce and Saunders Limited 497 41 2.2% Non-qualifying investments Baron House Developments LLP 481 577 31.2% London City Shopping Centre Limited 66 - 0.0% Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 44 - 0.0% 2,067 1,707 92.5% Cash at bank and in hand 139 7.5% Total 1,846 100.0%

G Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Atlantic Dogstar Limited 3,500 3,142 44.4% Walworth House Pub Limited 1,330 1,177 16.6% Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 980 1,135 16.0% Hermes Wood Pellets Limited 1,000 152 2.2% Pearce and Saunders Limited 136 136 1.9% Zora Energy Renewables Limited 750 20 0.3% Ormsborough Limited 500 - 0.0% Quadrate Catering Limited 1,450 - 0.0% Non-qualifying investments Baron House Developments LLP 1,093 1,312 18.6% Quadrate Spa Limited 1,450 - 0.0% London City Shopping Centre Limited 110 - 0.0% 12,299 7,074 100.0% Cash at bank and in hand 1 0.0% Total 7,075 100.0%

K Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Apprise Pubs Limited 1,300 853 17.5% Walworth House Pub Limited 500 442 9.1% Pilgrim Trading Limited 432 350 7.2% Exclusive Events Venues Limited 500 308 6.3% SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 337 267 5.5% Rockhopper Renewables Limited 591 222 4.6% Garthcliff Shipping Limited 1,300 163 3.3% Zora Energy Renewables Limited 350 9 0.2% Ormsborough Limited 1,400 - 0.0% Yamuna Renewables Limited 1,300 - 0.0% Jito Trading Limited 1,500 - 0.0% Ironhide Generation Limited 736 - 0.0% Indigo Generation Limited 736 - 0.0% Non-qualifying investments Fenkle Street LLP 287 303 6.2% London City Shopping Centre Limited 15 - 0.0% 11,284 2,917 59.9% Cash at bank and in hand 1,952 40.1% Total 4,869 100.0%





