Downing TWO VCT plc -Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update

Downing TWO VCT plc
LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55
Net Asset Values
19 February 2021

Downing TWO VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

‘F’ Share Pool

  31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘F’ Share 18.0
Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share 72.0
Total return per ‘F’ Share* 90.0


‘G’ Share Pool

  31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘G’ Share 35.3
Cumulative distributions per ‘G’ Share 53.5
Total return per ‘G’ Share* 88.8

‘K’ Share Pool

  31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘K’ Share 31.1
Cumulative distributions per ‘K’ Share 10.0
Total return per ‘K’ Share* 41.1


* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date   

As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:

F Share Pool Cost Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020 		% of portfolio by value
  £’000 £’000  
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments      
Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited  490 568 30.8%
Fresh Green Power Limited  189 278 15.1%
Atlantic Dogstar Limited  200 180 9.8%
Green Energy Production UK Limited  100 63 3.4%
Pearce and Saunders Limited  497 41 2.2%
       
       
Non-qualifying investments      
Baron House Developments LLP  481 577 31.2%
London City Shopping Centre Limited  66 - 0.0%
Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited  44 - 0.0%
  2,067 1,707 92.5%
       
Cash at bank and in hand   139 7.5%
       
Total   1,846 100.0%


G Share Pool Cost Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020 		% of portfolio by value
  £’000 £’000  
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments      
Atlantic Dogstar Limited  3,500 3,142 44.4%
Walworth House Pub Limited  1,330 1,177 16.6%
Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited  980 1,135 16.0%
Hermes Wood Pellets Limited  1,000 152 2.2%
Pearce and Saunders Limited  136 136 1.9%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited  750 20 0.3%
Ormsborough Limited  500 - 0.0%
Quadrate Catering Limited  1,450 - 0.0%
       
Non-qualifying investments      
Baron House Developments LLP  1,093 1,312 18.6%
Quadrate Spa Limited  1,450 - 0.0%
London City Shopping Centre Limited  110 - 0.0%
  12,299 7,074 100.0%
       
Cash at bank and in hand   1 0.0%
       
Total   7,075 100.0%


K Share Pool Cost Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020 		% of portfolio by value
  £’000 £’000  
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments      
Apprise Pubs Limited  1,300 853 17.5%
Walworth House Pub Limited  500 442 9.1%
Pilgrim Trading Limited  432 350 7.2%
Exclusive Events Venues Limited  500 308 6.3%
SF Renewables (Solar) Limited  337 267 5.5%
Rockhopper Renewables Limited  591 222 4.6%
Garthcliff Shipping Limited  1,300 163 3.3%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited  350 9 0.2%
Ormsborough Limited  1,400 - 0.0%
Yamuna Renewables Limited  1,300 - 0.0%
Jito Trading Limited  1,500 - 0.0%
Ironhide Generation Limited  736 - 0.0%
Indigo Generation Limited  736 - 0.0%
       
Non-qualifying investments      
Fenkle Street LLP 287 303 6.2%
London City Shopping Centre Limited 15 - 0.0%
  11,284 2,917 59.9%
       
Cash at bank and in hand   1,952 40.1%
       
Total   4,869 100.0%



