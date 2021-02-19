FiCAS AG reaches two further milestones: CHF 10 Mio. AuM; YTD Performance over 100%

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.02.2021, 17:50  |  48   |   |   

Press Release

  • Today FiCAS AG has passed the cap of CHF 10 million AuM.
  • The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (ISIN CH0548689600) records a performance in excess of 100% year-to-date.

Zug, Switzerland - 19 February 2021 - FiCAS AG has reached over CHF 10 million of Asset under Management in its unique "15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP", listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, tradeable in CHF, EUR, and USD, and available to retail, professional, and institutional investors across the EU, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. "15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP" records a performance in excess of 100% since 1 January 2021.

Founder and CIO Ali Mizani Oskui said "The outstanding performance since the beginning of the year is the result of our investment strategy and the underlying trading and research capabilities. We trade in a discretionary manner bitcoin against some major altcoins such as LTC, EOS, XLM, XTZ, BCH, and ETH, and move temporarily to fiat if warranted. Such a trading approach, tested over years, provides independence to the performance of any particular cryptocurrency. We do not systematically track any cryptocurrency".

Chairman Dr. Mattia Rattaggi added "I am particularly pleased about the trading results, which clearly show the desired degree of independence of our investment strategy from the price development of any particular coin and even from the existence of any particular coin. The passing of the important milestone of CHF 10 million AuM evidences the recent appreciation of our approach by market participants and a tangible interest from institutional investors in our product".

###

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and the quant signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS's founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 110% outperformance compared to the Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, as audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both crypto finance and traditional finance.

