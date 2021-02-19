Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ):

In the context of the annual accounts closing as of December 31, 2020, the Group performs a valuation of its steels inventories.

The valuation of inventories, which was significantly impacted in June 2020 by the drastic activity slowdown linked to the COVID-19 crisis, benefits at year-end from the increase in raw material prices: as a result, inventory impairment at 2020 year-end should return to the 2019 year-end level, around 15% of the Gross Value of inventories (estimated GV €434m as of December 31, 2020), compared to around 18% at the end of June 2020 (GV €470m as of June 30, 2020).