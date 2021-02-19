 

HEICO Corporation Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance Landing on Which Four Subsidiaries Supplied Components

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) today congratulated NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and their partners on the successful Mars Perseverance Rover Landing yesterday, February 18, 2021. Once again, NASA and JPL demonstrated remarkable talent and capabilities despite a year of great challenges for the world’s population and they remain a beacon of optimism for all people.

In addition, HEICO provided details about the mission-critical flight hardware which four different HEICO subsidiaries supplied for the mission. The HEICO subsidiaries supplying mission-critical flight hardware are: Apex Microtechnology, Sierra Microwave Technology, 3D PLUS and VPT, Inc., all of which are part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group.

Tucson, AZ-based Apex Microtechnology supplied its proprietary 10 Ampere, 90 Volt Power Amplifiers for Perseverance’s Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals (nicknamed the “SHERLOC”). The SHERLOC is mounted on the rover's robotic arm and it uses cameras, spectrometers, and a laser to search for organics and minerals that have been altered by watery environments and may be signs of past microbial life.

Georgetown, TX-based Sierra Microwave produced microwave hardware utilized in the X band communication system on the spacecraft that was jettisoned just prior to the lander setting down on the surface of Mars. Sierra provided these same components on the Mars Curiosity mission, which landed in 2012.

Buc, France-based 3D PLUS supplied numerous highly reliable components, such as volatile and non-volatile memory modules (SRAM, SDRAM, NAND Flash, NOR Flash and DDR2), Latch up Current Limiters, Interfaces, as well as their unique CMOS space qualified camera head. Embedded in multiple Perseverance instruments on the rover itself, 3D PLUS’ products offer high reliability, radiation tolerance and weight savings resulting from their unique stacking technology that allows a high level of miniaturization.

The unique 3D PLUS space qualified CMOS camera head is embedded inside the SuperCam instrument. It is used as a Micro-Imager, assisting in the selection and targeting of the rocks to be analyzed by the Raman Spectrometer. The result of an R&D project supported by CNES, the French Space Agency, this camera module integrates all the electronic functions of a complete imaging system including memories, processor, power supply and a 4 Mpx high resolution CMOS sensor providing color images. With a design based on the 3D stacking technology, this camera module features an ultra-compact packaging (35 x 35 x 23 mm, 64 g).

