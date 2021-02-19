 

Bitfrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Announces its Miners are Online

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021   

Fredericksburg, VA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) is excited to announce that its first few miners are now running. We will continue to bring miners online throughout the weekend and into next week and provide more information and pictures via our twitter https://twitter.com/BitFrontierInc as we bring more of them online.

Additionally, the Company’s immersion cooling system is progressing rapidly with tanks expected to arrive next week. This will be the primary focus once we finish bringing our current miners online so we can take advantage of the massive energy savings and increased hash rates immersion cooling provides.

Once again we would like to thank our shareholders for the continued support throughout this process and look forward to providing consistent updates as they arise. 

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.:

BitFrontier Capital Holdings' business plan is to concentrate on crypto-currency related investments and development opportunities through crypto-currency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures, and acquisitions of block-chain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company is currently in the final stages of construction of a warehouse specifically designed for hosting crypto-currency mining equipment. Crypto-currency mining (e.g. Bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a block-chain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the block-chain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

For additional information please visit www.bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.otcmarkets.com

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Investor Relations
540-736-3069
ir@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com   




Disclaimer

