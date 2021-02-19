The RealReal Continues Building a More Diverse and Inclusive Board

“Karen and Emma bring an incredible depth of retail and fashion industry experience to the table, and their insights into shifting consumer behaviors and the evolving retail landscape are valuable additions to our board,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “Among the 3,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies, one in 10 boards still have no women. Diversity in the boardroom brings a broader cross-section of experiences and perspectives, which is essential for innovation and evolution. We have been intentional in our efforts to expand diversity within our board, and we believe this further strengthens our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead of us.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced former Neiman Marcus Group CEO Karen Katz and Good American CEO and Co-Founder and SKIMS Founding Partner Emma Grede have joined its board of directors. These appointments are the latest advancements in The RealReal’s ongoing work to create a board reflective of its diverse community. Today, the company celebrates the milestone of doubling representation since its IPO and having women comprise 60 percent of its board.

Katz brings more than 30 years of deep luxury and retail experience having helmed Neiman Marcus Group and served as its director. Among her accomplishments, Katz leveraged Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence (40+ Neiman Marcus stores, Bergdorf Goodman in New York and the Last Call Off-Price division) to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and personalization. She also led the 2014 acquisition of luxury e-commerce retailer, Mytheresa (January 2021 public offering), scaling its e-commerce offerings to support Neiman Marcus’ omnichannel strategy. Katz also currently serves on the Board of Directors at Under Armour, Casper and Humana, and chairs StreetTrend.

“So much of the growth and innovation happening in today’s retail landscape is centered around resale, and it’s only the beginning,” said Karen Katz. “As a customer and longtime fan of Julie and The RealReal, I am thrilled to be joining its board of directors and look forward to being part of its next stage of growth."

Grede lends valuable retail and brand marketing experience, having founded both Good American—the first fully size-inclusive fashion brand, which reached $1 million in sales on its first day of release—and, before that, ITB Worldwide, a talent management and marketing firm beloved by luxury brands including Vivienne Westwood and Christian Dior. As a Black female leader and innovator in inclusive fashion, Grede is a champion for diverse and inclusive representation at all levels of internal and external business operations, having built companies upon those values. She is also a strong advocate for women’s rights, fighting for education, equal pay and representation. Grede is an active trustee and board member of Women for Women International and Baby2Baby.