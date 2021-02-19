 

The RealReal Continues Building a More Diverse and Inclusive Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 17:55  |  47   |   |   

Board Majority Now Female, Rati Levesque Promoted to President

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced former Neiman Marcus Group CEO Karen Katz and Good American CEO and Co-Founder and SKIMS Founding Partner Emma Grede have joined its board of directors. These appointments are the latest advancements in The RealReal’s ongoing work to create a board reflective of its diverse community. Today, the company celebrates the milestone of doubling representation since its IPO and having women comprise 60 percent of its board.

“Karen and Emma bring an incredible depth of retail and fashion industry experience to the table, and their insights into shifting consumer behaviors and the evolving retail landscape are valuable additions to our board,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “Among the 3,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies, one in 10 boards still have no women. Diversity in the boardroom brings a broader cross-section of experiences and perspectives, which is essential for innovation and evolution. We have been intentional in our efforts to expand diversity within our board, and we believe this further strengthens our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead of us.”

Katz brings more than 30 years of deep luxury and retail experience having helmed Neiman Marcus Group and served as its director. Among her accomplishments, Katz leveraged Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence (40+ Neiman Marcus stores, Bergdorf Goodman in New York and the Last Call Off-Price division) to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and personalization. She also led the 2014 acquisition of luxury e-commerce retailer, Mytheresa (January 2021 public offering), scaling its e-commerce offerings to support Neiman Marcus’ omnichannel strategy. Katz also currently serves on the Board of Directors at Under Armour, Casper and Humana, and chairs StreetTrend.

“So much of the growth and innovation happening in today’s retail landscape is centered around resale, and it’s only the beginning,” said Karen Katz. “As a customer and longtime fan of Julie and The RealReal, I am thrilled to be joining its board of directors and look forward to being part of its next stage of growth."

Grede lends valuable retail and brand marketing experience, having founded both Good American—the first fully size-inclusive fashion brand, which reached $1 million in sales on its first day of release—and, before that, ITB Worldwide, a talent management and marketing firm beloved by luxury brands including Vivienne Westwood and Christian Dior. As a Black female leader and innovator in inclusive fashion, Grede is a champion for diverse and inclusive representation at all levels of internal and external business operations, having built companies upon those values. She is also a strong advocate for women’s rights, fighting for education, equal pay and representation. Grede is an active trustee and board member of Women for Women International and Baby2Baby.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The RealReal Continues Building a More Diverse and Inclusive Board Board Majority Now Female, Rati Levesque Promoted to PresidentSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced former …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Pfizer und BioNTech starten globale klinische Studie zur Untersuchung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs in ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
The RealReal to Participate in Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and Bank of America Conferences
03.02.21
The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call
30.01.21
THE REALREAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The RealReal, Inc. - REAL