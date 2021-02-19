Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021. This is equal to the dividend paid in December 2020. This represents the 199th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 49 years as a public company.

