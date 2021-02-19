 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.02.2021, 18:15  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

19.02.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19.02.2021 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging …

