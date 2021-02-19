Leading CBD Health and Wellness Company cbdMD and Its Pet Product Line Paw CBD Both Win 2021 Product of the Year Awards

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, is proud to announce that both its cbdMD product line and its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, have been named 2021 Product of the Year winners - with cbdMD serving as the first CBD brand to ever earn the prestigious award in back-to-back years. America's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation for over 13 years, Product of the Year is chosen annually by 40,000 American consumers in a national survey organized by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Along with serving as the first CBD company to win Product of the Year since the CBD category was introduced in 2020, this year, cbdMD’s CBD Gummies were named the most innovative product in the CBD Ingestibles category, adding to its 2020 Product of the Year wins in the CBD Sleep Aid and CBD Topical categories. In addition, Paw CBD’s CBD Hard Chews for Dogs earned 2021 Product of the Year honors in the CBD Pet category, a Product of the Year award first for the pet-friendly brand powered by cbdMD.

Made with quality ingredients for superior flavor and texture, and properly sourced with cbdMD’s patent-pending Superior Broad Spectrum formula, 2021 CBD Ingestible Winner cbdMD CBD Gummies are bite-sized chewables that are infused, rather than coated, with CBD, providing a THC-free[​1] option for gaining the whole-body benefits of CBD, along with valuable terpenes. Paw CBD’s veterinarian-formulated CBD Hard Chews for Dogs combine the powerful properties of premium THC-free[​1] CBD oil with rich, creamy peanut butter - made with real peanuts - into one simple, tasty treat.

“When it comes to determining the ‘best of the best’, we believe Product of the Year and its iconic red seal is the gold standard for brands nationwide. In a heavily saturated market, we are humbled to be recognized as a leader within the CBD industry and to see our products again be awarded this top distinction. This year is especially exciting, as both our cbdMD and Paw CBD brands were awarded top honors,” said Marty Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

“For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to lighten up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that ‘great new product’ when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That’s a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category.”