XBT Provider AB (Publ) Reminds Investors of Upcoming Expiration of Fixed-term Certificates

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 19 February 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XBT Provider AB (Publ) (“XBT Provider”) part of the CoinShares Group, Europe's largest crypto asset management firm with over $4 billion in assets under management, is today reminding investors of the upcoming expiration of four (4) products from the XBT Provider range of exchange traded products (ETPs). In particular, the following products will expire on 9 April 2021 , with final pricing date being 31 March 2021 and final trading date of 29 March 2021 .

Name of XBT Provider Product / ISIN

Litecoin Tracker One / SE0011414465

Litecoin Tracker Euro / SE0011414457

XRP Tracker One / SE0011414481

XRP Tracker Euro / SE0011414473





The XBT Provider line of products offers investors exposure to cryptocurrency via simple access to financial instruments listed on traditional, regulated securities exchanges. This suite of exchange traded products was created in a structure familiar to investors, allowing them to be bought and sold during trading hours alongside traditional securities. The expiring products were first of their kind to be listed in Europe. More information about the expiration of the products can be found in the Investor FAQ.





About XBT Provider

XBT Provider AB (Publ) (XBT Provider), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of the Bitcoin Tracker One (SE0007126024), Bitcoin Tracker Euro (SE0007525332), Ether Tracker One (SE0010296574), Ether Tracker Euro (SE0010296582), Litecoin Tracker One (SE0011414465), Litecoin Tracker Euro (SE0011414457), XRP Tracker One (SE0011414481), XRP Tracker Euro (SE0011414473), series of certificates (collectively, the "Certificates") which are designed to synthetically track the performance of the price of the relevant underlying crypto-asset, bitcoin, ether, litecoin or XRP (in Swedish Kronor or Euro, respectively), less a fee component.





In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2017, Ether Tracker One became the first ether-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2019, Litecoin Tracker One and XRP Tracker One became, respectively, the first litecoin-referenced and XRP-referenced securities available on a regulated exchange in the EU when they listed on the Nordic Growth Market. The Certificates are available and traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on their respective exchanges.