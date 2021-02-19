 

American Express and Hilton CEOs to Participate in Joint Conversation at Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in a joint question-and-answer session with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Nassetta at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Location: Global



