American Express and Hilton CEOs to Participate in Joint Conversation at Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in a joint question-and-answer session with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Nassetta at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.