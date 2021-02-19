Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, National Securities Corporation acted as Co-Underwriter. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as counsel to the underwriters with respect to this offering.

Beijing, China, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that ViewTrade Securities, Inc., as representative of the several underwriters of the Company’s firm commitment initial public offering (“IPO”), has exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,008,000 ordinary shares at the IPO price of $4.00 per share. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately $4,032,000, in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of approximately $26.88 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Registration statements on Form F-1 (File Nos. 333-233745 and 333-252879) relating to the offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which were declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2021 and effective upon filing on February 9, 2021, respectively. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering are available, via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, from ViewTrade Securities, Inc. by email at IB@viewtrade.com or via standard mail to ViewTrade Securities, Inc. 7280 W. Palmetto Park Road, Suite 310, Boca Raton, Florida 33433.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1-908-510-2351 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)