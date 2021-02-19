 

Tintina Announces the Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 19:09  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce the voting results of Tintina’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually held on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Meeting

The total number of common shares of Tintina (“Tintina Shares”) represented by shareholders present by proxy at the Tintina Meeting was 27,885,307 Tintina Shares, representing 60.75% of the issued and outstanding Tintina Shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Tintina’s management information circular, dated December 21, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

For further information, please contact Eugenio Ferrari, CEO & Director, eferrari@tintinamines.com

About Tintina

Tintina is a Canadian-based company with over twenty years of experience in the junior mining industry. Tintina currently owns two main properties, both of which are located in Yukon. The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited
Mr. Jing Peng
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario
M5C 1P1
Phone: (416) 848-9888
Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, permits received, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tintina Announces the Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce the voting results of Tintina’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Pfizer und BioNTech starten globale klinische Studie zur Untersuchung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs in ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin