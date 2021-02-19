 

Savii Inc. Announces New Client Personal Assistance Services of Colorado (PASCO)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 19:25  |  38   |   |   

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savii Inc. announces new customer, Personal Assistance Services of Colorado. Savii Inc. is PASCO's agency management and point-of-care solution of choice for their home health programs, including Family Caregiver and In-Home Support Services.

PASCO Director of Technology Solutions, Andrew Layne says, "Savii is one of those rare groups that pairs a strong solution with remarkable people. They have an approach that's both consultative and compassionate, and it's evident how much they care for their clients. This will be a foundational partnership for us that will enable us to serve our clients in new and better ways every day."

PASCO spent nearly a year assessing solutions that fit the unique needs of Colorado's Medicaid program. Colorado Medicaid requires more extensive clinical documentation and reporting than home-based Medicaid programs in most other states. Through a detail-oriented evaluation process, Savii and PASCO have entered a collaborative partnership designed to create solutions for effective client care and process optimization. Regular communication, inclusion of key personnel, detailed discovery, and planning has helped advance a successful implementation.

Savii Executive Leader, Ashley Wharton says, "The PASCO team have been a delight to work with, a true partnership in which both Savii and Pasco are looking to optimize processes and create efficiencies."

About PASCO

For nearly 30 years, PASCO has been pioneering the way for people with disabilities to live independently with choice. This road was paved with a mixture of advocacy, support, and compassion for our clients and caregivers. We continue to add solutions to our clients and caregivers for their long-term benefit.

About Savii:
Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that supports the ever-evolving way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group.

For more information, please visit: 
https://www.saviicare.com/
https://pascohh.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441268/Savii_Logo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savii Inc. Announces New Client Personal Assistance Services of Colorado (PASCO) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Savii Inc. announces new customer, Personal Assistance Services of Colorado. Savii Inc. is PASCO's agency management and point-of-care solution of choice for their home health programs, including Family …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Lundin Mining Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
BAT accelerates its enterprise transformation towards A Better Tomorrow
Lundin Mining Confirms 50% Increase in Cash Dividend
Dole Launches Sunshine For All Fund Fueling Innovation To Close The Gaps On Good Nutrition
Valmet delivers all main process islands and automation for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in ...
Yellowfin Named a Visionary for the Second Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for ...
Swisscows CEO Statement on the situation between Facebook and the Australian government
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods