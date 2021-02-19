 

Cubic Announces European Mission-Critical Communications Partnership

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division signed an agreement with Alea, a company specializing in mission-critical communications software, for the joint development of public safety and tactical broadband solutions. Solutions developed under the partnership will leverage the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standardization body's Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) specifications for mission-critical communications over LTE.

Cubic's radio gateway solutions, including the Vocality RoIP and DTECH M3-SE-MFGW, are compatible with a wide range of dispatch and push-to-talk (PTT) mobile app vendors. The addition of Alea MCPTT extends this support to include MCPTT-compatible vendors, providing customers with the confidence that their gateway solution is compliant with international standards for mission-critical communications.

“Support for MCPTT is a crucial product milestone for Cubic's radio gateway products. This exciting new partnership further enables us to provide standards-based critical communications solutions to our first responder, disaster relief and defense customers,” said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Communications and Computing, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions.

Push-to-talk radios based on P25, TETRA, DMR and legacy analog technology are expected to be utilized for many years to come. However, there is an increased demand for a gateway solution that connects these radio technologies to cellular networks.

“Alea is excited to support the adoption of standards-based mission-critical solutions by the public safety community," said Giuseppe Merlino, Alea CEO. “This new partnership confirms the quality of our solutions and is a source of pride for our company.”

As a leader in developing interoperability gateway solutions with integrated cellular modems, Cubic is already helping to provide a vital bridge between conventional push-to-talk radios and push-to-talk over cellular, allowing users to benefit from the latest cellular innovations while helping to protect the existing investment in traditional radio technologies.

For additional information on Cubic’s gateway products and services, please visit www.vocality.com and www.dtechlabs.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Alea

Alea is an innovative software developer that boasts decades of experience in developing applications for mission-critical communications. The ISO9001 certified business prides itself on the partnerships it has created throughout Europe.



