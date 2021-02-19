Tauriga Sciences Inc. Officially Launches Two New Product Offerings on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com)

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced the official launch of two new product offerings on its E-Commerce platform ( www.taurigum.com ). These two new product offerings are the following: CBD Infused Linden Honey (Unit: Jar) & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special (Unit: 6 Pack).

The following MSRPs have been established: CBD Infused Honey: $49.99 per Jar & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special: $69.99 Each.

The CBD Infused Linden Honey (“CBD Honey”) product offering is infused with 500mg of CBD per each Jar. Each Jar contains 20 servings, which translates into 25mg of CBD per serving. Additionally, this product is Kosher Certified and of the highest quality (highly coveted aroma). Category: CBD Infused Edibles

The Rainbow Bath Bomb Special (“Rainbow Bath Bomb”) consists of 6 individual Tauri-Gum themed fragrance bath bombs. Three are infused with 100mg CBD (Pomegranate, Blood Orange, and Mint – Fragrances), Two are infused with 100mg CBG (Peach-Lemon and Black Currant – Fragrances), and One is infused with 60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc (Pear Bellini – Fragrance). Category: CBD Infused Topicals/Cosmetics

Link to Purchase Bath Bombs: https://taurigum.com/products/pomegranate-cbd-infused-bath-bomb

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com