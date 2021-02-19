 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Officially Launches Two New Product Offerings on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 20:05  |  66   |   |   


The Company’s Two Newest Product Offerings: CBD Infused Linden Honey & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced the official launch of two new product offerings on its E-Commerce platform (www.taurigum.com).  These two new product offerings are the following: CBD Infused Linden Honey (Unit: Jar) & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special (Unit: 6 Pack).  

The following MSRPs have been established:  CBD Infused Honey: $49.99 per Jar & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special: $69.99 Each.   

The CBD Infused Linden Honey (“CBD Honey”) product offering is infused with 500mg of CBD per each Jar. Each Jar contains 20 servings, which translates into 25mg of CBD per serving.  Additionally, this product is Kosher Certified and of the highest quality (highly coveted aroma). Category: CBD Infused Edibles

The Rainbow Bath Bomb Special (“Rainbow Bath Bomb”) consists of 6 individual Tauri-Gum themed fragrance bath bombs.  Three are infused with 100mg CBD (Pomegranate, Blood Orange, and Mint – Fragrances), Two are infused with 100mg CBG (Peach-Lemon and Black Currant – Fragrances), and One is infused with 60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc (Pear Bellini – Fragrance).  Category: CBD Infused Topicals/Cosmetics  

Link to Purchase Bath Bombs: https://taurigum.com/products/pomegranate-cbd-infused-bath-bomb

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Officially Launches Two New Product Offerings on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com) The Company’s Two Newest Product Offerings: CBD Infused Linden Honey & Rainbow Bath Bomb Special NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin