CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

NORTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 26, 2020.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-833-953-1394

Conference ID: 9283248