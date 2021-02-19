 

Fintech Select Ltd. Unaware of Any Material Change

19.02.2021, 20:05  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FTEC) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions, to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all of the Company’s platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional financial transactions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO or
Shelley Alliet @ - Investor@fintechselect.com
519-3518647




Disclaimer

