Sound Community Bank Welcomes Amy Row as Commercial Loan Officer

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank welcomes Amy Row, Commercial Loan Officer.



Row brings 30+ years of banking experience from retail to commercial banking, specifically specializing in commercial real estate and commercial & industrial (C&I). She holds several professional certifications in commercial lending, accounting, regulation, compliance, and structure. Row is a graduate of Washington Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending Development and Credit Analyst Development Programs, as well as a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. Row appreciates the Pacific Northwest and employment with Sound Community Bank. She said, “Sound Community Bank has integrity, is quality conscience and provides clients with the best possible products and services.”

Row is married and enjoys spending time with family and appreciates outdoor sports and recreation.