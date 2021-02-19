 

Sound Community Bank Welcomes Amy Row as Commercial Loan Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 20:38  |  24   |   |   

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank welcomes Amy Row, Commercial Loan Officer.

Row brings 30+ years of banking experience from retail to commercial banking, specifically specializing in commercial real estate and commercial & industrial (C&I). She holds several professional certifications in commercial lending, accounting, regulation, compliance, and structure. Row is a graduate of Washington Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending Development and Credit Analyst Development Programs, as well as a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. Row appreciates the Pacific Northwest and employment with Sound Community Bank. She said, “Sound Community Bank has integrity, is quality conscience and provides clients with the best possible products and services.”

Row is married and enjoys spending time with family and appreciates outdoor sports and recreation.

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb, SVP, Marketing Director
Sound Community Bank
1-800-458-5585 x202
brady.robb@soundcb.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sound Community Bank Welcomes Amy Row as Commercial Loan Officer SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sound Community Bank welcomes Amy Row, Commercial Loan Officer. Row brings 30+ years of banking experience from retail to commercial banking, specifically specializing in commercial real estate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.5 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020
29.01.21
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 per share and Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share