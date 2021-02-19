 

VerifyMe Announces Exercise by Maxim of 100,000 Shares From Over-allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 20:31  |  49   |   |   

Exercise Price of $5.30 – Balance of Option is 147,000 shares

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 100,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $5.30 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced offering of 1,650,000 shares of common stock of the Company. The Company expects to receive additional gross proceeds of $530,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The underwriters continue to have an over-allotment option to purchase 147,500 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251837) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VerifyMe Announces Exercise by Maxim of 100,000 Shares From Over-allotment Option Exercise Price of $5.30 – Balance of Option is 147,000 sharesROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
VerifyMe and INX International Expand Partnership and Execute a Supply Agreement
10.02.21
VerifyMe Announces Pricing of $8.7 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
20
VerifyMe Inc - Anbieter von Markenschutzfunktionen