VerifyMe Announces Exercise by Maxim of 100,000 Shares From Over-allotment Option

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 100,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $5.30 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced offering of 1,650,000 shares of common stock of the Company. The Company expects to receive additional gross proceeds of $530,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The underwriters continue to have an over-allotment option to purchase 147,500 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251837) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.