 

Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 20:48  |  34   |   |   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

You can join the call as follows:

  • Dial in number for live access: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic), 1-201-389-0879 (international)
  • Replay (available 2 hours after the call and available until March 24, 2021): 844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)
  • Passcode for the live call and the replay: 13716600

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible. 

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
IR@surgerypartners.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $226.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
25.01.21
Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock