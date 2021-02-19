Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will present at the following virtual events for the financial community.

Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Canaccord Genuity’s Sustainability – Rethinking Impact 2021 Conference

Thursday, March 4, 2021

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

