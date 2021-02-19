 

PsyBio Completes Reverse Take-Over Transaction

Common Shares Expected to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Imminently

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (formerly Leo Acquisitions Corp.) (the “Company”), announces that it has completed its previously announced reverse takeover of PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“PsyBio”), a biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders (the “Reverse Takeover”). The Reverse Takeover constitutes the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and was completed pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated December 2, 2020, as amended on February 18, 2021 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), among the Company, 1276949 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“BC Sub”), Eluss, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“US Sub”), PsyBio and PsyBio Therapeutics Financing Inc. (“Finco”).

“We are delighted to have completed the Reverse Takeover and to have received conditional approval to list PsyBio’s shares on the TSXV. This is an important milestone for PsyBio as we enter the public market with the goal of enhancing our visibility within the investment community and broadening our investor base to build long-term shareholder value. Given our platform’s ability to efficiently develop next generation psychoactive compounds, we envision building a company with the potential to help transform the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders,” said Evan Levine, PsyBio’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe in the application of psychedelic therapies and look forward to advancing them and our other product candidates.”

Prior to the Reverse Takeover taking effect:

  1. the Company: (a) continued out of the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and into the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Continuance”), (b) re-designated its common shares (“Common Shares”) as subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”), (c) created a new class of multiple voting shares (the “Multiple Voting Shares”), (d) changed its name to PsyBio Therapeutics Corp., and (e) consolidated the Subordinate Voting Shares on the basis of 1.6667 old Subordinate Voting Shares into one new Subordinate Voting Share (the “Consolidation”) ((a)-(e) being collectively referred to as the “Company Amendments”); and
