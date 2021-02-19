PsyBio Completes Reverse Take-Over Transaction

Common Shares Expected to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Imminently

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (formerly Leo Acquisitions Corp.) (the “Company”), announces that it has completed its previously announced reverse takeover of PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“PsyBio”), a biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders (the “Reverse Takeover”). The Reverse Takeover constitutes the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and was completed pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated December 2, 2020, as amended on February 18, 2021 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), among the Company, 1276949 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“BC Sub”), Eluss, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“US Sub”), PsyBio and PsyBio Therapeutics Financing Inc. (“Finco”).