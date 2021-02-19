 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - NEPT

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Neptune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year 2021, missing analyst expectations.  Among other results, Neptune reported third quarter revenues of CA$3.32 million and a net loss of CA$73.8 million, down 63.81% and over 1,000% year-over-year, respectively.  Neptune attributed the net loss, in part, to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of "property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019," as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million "also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition."  Additionally, the Company disclosed that its "[g]ross margin declined to a loss of 268.3%," which included a non-cash CA$7.39 million "write-down of inventory and deposits to reflect their net realizable value." 

On this news, Neptune's common share price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



