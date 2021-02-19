 

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages OrthoPediatrics Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – KIDS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) resulting from allegations that OrthoPediatrics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased OrthoPediatrics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2015.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 2, 2020, Culper Research published a report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company[.]” The report alleged that OrthoPediatrics has “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.40 per share, or 12%, to close at $39.35 per share on December 3, 2020. Then on December 14, 2020, Culper Research published a second report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Pleading the Fifth” in which it concluded that the Company “is a structurally broken business which has relied on nefarious tactics to inflate its reported revenues.”

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

