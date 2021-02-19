 

QS BREAKING ALERT ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages QuantumScape Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 21:50  |  44   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased QuantumScape securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the QuantumScape class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) QuantumScape’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) QuantumScape’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) QuantumScape’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) QuantumScape is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of QuantumScape’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of QuantumScape’s battery technology. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the QuantumScape class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QS BREAKING ALERT ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages QuantumScape Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QS WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 8, 2021 lead …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon ...
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
HEICO Corporation Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance Landing on Which Four ...
Aptar Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Results; Showcases Resilient Business with Strong ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Kioxia and Western Digital Announce 6th-Generation 3D Flash Memory
Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum to Start 2021
AVANGRID Statement on Texas Cold Weather Event
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces an Amendment to the Warrant Agreement to Advance the Exercise Date of the Public Warrants
16.02.21
Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, Akasol, Varta, Samsung SDI, Quantumscape, Tesla, BYD, Standard Lithium
02.02.21
QUANTUMSCAPE SHAREHOLDERS: March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
01.02.21
QuantumScape Files a Registration Statement on Form S-8 with the SEC
31.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corporation and of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QS
29.01.21
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
27.01.21
QUANTUMSCAPE INVESTORS: March 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
25.01.21
Vergiss die Quantumscape-Aktie: Die Novonix-Aktie hat 1.000 Euro dieses Jahr verdreifacht!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
47
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?