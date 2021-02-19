 

Recro to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 on February 26

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 26 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that the company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 after the market close on Friday, February 26, 2021. Recro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.

To access the live conference call please dial (844) 243-4691 from the U.S. or (225) 283-0379 from outside the U.S. at least ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference ID 3352999. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via webcast may do so by visiting the “Events” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website, www.recrocdmo.com. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro
Recro (NASD: REPH) is a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a leading CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified release oral solid dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 120,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia.

For more information about Recro’s CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Recro
(484) 395-2436
ryan.lake@recroCDMO.com



