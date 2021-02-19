Recro to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 on February 26

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 26 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that the company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 after the market close on Friday, February 26, 2021. Recro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the live conference call please dial (844) 243-4691 from the U.S. or (225) 283-0379 from outside the U.S. at least ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference ID 3352999. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via webcast may do so by visiting the “Events” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website, www.recrocdmo.com. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.