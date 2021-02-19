Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce strong sales performance following the launch of its e-commerce portal earlier this week. In addition to the launch of the TAAT online store, the Company has continued to add new retail points of sale for TAAT in the state of Ohio, as shown on the maps in this press release, with significant increases in areas to include Cincinnati (population 301,000) and Columbus (population 878,000). Additionally, nationwide campaigns led by a consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency who directly services over 100,000 convenience stores in the United States are set to begin next week and will run concurrently with marketing efforts for the TAAT online store.



Orders placed through the TAAT online store had shipping addresses in 20 different U.S. states, with an average order value of approximately USD $57.00 and an average order size of 1.7 cartons. The largest order placed through the TAAT online store was valued at more than USD $3,500 inclusive of sales tax. Between Wednesday February 17, 2021 and Thursday February 18, 2021 a total of 5,492 new users visited the TAAT online store, generating a total of 36,830 page views, 9,972 sessions, and an average session duration of two minutes and 53 seconds.

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20956892-1d22-477e ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

As of 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 states can now purchase cartons of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol online through the Company’s e-commerce portal, which accepts payment methods to include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards. Orders of USD $80 or more qualify for free shipping to any eligible1 state. The Company began a targeted online advertising campaign earlier this week to attract traffic to the TAAT online store. These online advertisements are positioned as embedded promotional content on a given website, referred to as “native advertisements” in digital marketing terminology, and are targeted towards smokers aged 21+ in the United States.