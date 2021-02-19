 

Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in an upcoming virtual investor conference. Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 3:40 PM EDT on February 26. Live audio webcast of Mr. Raythatha’s presentations and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. The audio webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor pelabresib (CPI-0610) for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as its EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contact

Kia Khaleghpour, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-844-6859
kia.khaleghpour@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
larnold@macbiocom.com




Wertpapier


