BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time (12:10 p.m. Central Time)





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time)





Truist Securities Technology, Internet and Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time (10:20 a.m. Central Time)



President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm will present at:

Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

