 

BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present at:

  • KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time (12:10 p.m. Central Time)

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time)

  • Truist Securities Technology, Internet and Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time (10:20 a.m. Central Time)

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm will present at:

  • Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time)

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact
Rachael Hensley
PR@BigCommerce.com

ICR PR for BigCommerce
BigCommerceICRPR@icrinc.com

Investor Relations Contact
Daniel Lentz
InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com
512-865-4599




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
BigCommerce Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Weather-Related Power Outages Across Central Texas
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
21.01.21
BigCommerce to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021