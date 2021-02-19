 

General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Year Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 22:25  |  43   |   |   

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Form N-CSR, which contains the Company’s 2020 Annual Report, is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

The 2020 Annual Report is also available on the Company's website and the Proxy Statement, pertaining to the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 28, 2021, is also available on the website.

The Annual Report indicates that as of and for the year ended:

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,087,971,063

$1,081,697,614

Per Common Share

$44.00*

$43.70**

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$3,134,606

$8,218,332

Per Common Share

$0.13

$0.33

 

 

 

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

$73,837,456

$288,658,575

Per Common Share

$3.10

$11.78

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

24,728,206

24,753,191

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions to Common Shareholders

$60,588,552

$59,144,808

Per Common Share

$2.50

$2.45

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Shareholders

$11,311,972

$11,311,972

Per Common Share

$0.46

$0.46

*

After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid in December 2020.

**

After dividends and distributions of $2.45 per share paid in December 2019.

 

The Company also reported that it purchased 750,415 shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market during 2020. The Board of Directors has authorized repurchasing common shares when they are trading at a discount in excess of 8%. The Company is also authorized to repurchase up to one million shares of its 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (symbol GAM Pr B on NYSE) when they are trading at less than $25 per share. The aggregate liquidation value of the preferred stock is $190.1 million.

The five largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio at December 31, 2020 included: Microsoft Corporation, Republic Services, ASML Holding N.V., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Year Ended December 31, 2020 General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the year ended …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon ...
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum to Start 2021
HEICO Corporation Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance Landing on Which Four ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Kioxia and Western Digital Announce 6th-Generation 3D Flash Memory
AVANGRID Statement on Texas Cold Weather Event
The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $200 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
General American Investors Company Common/Preferred Stock – Dividend/Distribution