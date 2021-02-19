ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI“ or the “Company“) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that ANI's Board of Directors granted non-qualified inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 27,006 shares of ANI's common stock to Ori Gutwerg, ANI’s Senior Vice President, Generics, and an aggregate of 33,758 shares to Christopher Mutz, ANI’s Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Rare Disease, effective February 15, 2021.

The stock options were granted as inducements material to Mr. Gutwerg and Mr. Mutz entering into employment with ANI in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options were granted outside of the Company's Sixth Amended and Restated 2008 Stock Incentive Plan, but except as set forth in their stock option agreements, are generally subject to the same terms and conditions as apply to stock options granted under the plan.