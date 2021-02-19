Catalent, Inc. to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.