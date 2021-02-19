 

Energy Transfer LP and Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. File 2020 Annual Reports

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) and Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (ETO) today announced they have filed their respective annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ET and ETO make available on their website, www.energytransfer.com, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other information filed with or furnished to the SEC. ET and ETO also will provide any unitholder with a printed copy of their respective annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Such requests should be directed in writing to Investor Relations, 8111 Westchester Drive, Suite 600, Dallas, TX 75225.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins, ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnerships’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Partnerships’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the current period. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnerships have also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnerships undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

