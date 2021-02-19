 

Compass Diversified Holdings Provides Shareholders with 2020 Tax Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 22:15  |  58   |   |   

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday, February 22, 2021, shareholders can click on this link: Compass Diversified Holdings Tax Package or a link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website that will allow investors access to their individual tax reporting information applicable to their ownership of CODI along with instructions.

Tax Information
On February 23rd, the Company will commence mailing shareholders their individual Investor Tax Reporting packages, which contain instructions and a schedule summarizing their allocated share of the Trust’s reportable tax items for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Shareholders should check their 2020 tax statements received from Broadridge or from their brokerage firm in order to ensure that the trustee tax information reported for the company conforms to the information reported. Should you have any questions regarding your Investor Tax Reporting package, please contact Tax Support at 800-573-9088.

CODI is not subject to federal or state income tax and the annual income, losses, deductions or credits of the Trust flows directly to shareholders.

Tax Disclaimer
The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company’s common stock.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Wertpapier


