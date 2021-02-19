Compass Diversified Holdings Provides Shareholders with 2020 Tax Information

Tax Information On February 23 rd , the Company will commence mailing shareholders their individual Investor Tax Reporting packages, which contain instructions and a schedule summarizing their allocated share of the Trust’s reportable tax items for the year ended December 31, 2020.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday, February 22, 2021, shareholders can click on this link: Compass Diversified Holdings Tax Package or a link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website that will allow investors access to their individual tax reporting information applicable to their ownership of CODI along with instructions.

Shareholders should check their 2020 tax statements received from Broadridge or from their brokerage firm in order to ensure that the trustee tax information reported for the company conforms to the information reported. Should you have any questions regarding your Investor Tax Reporting package, please contact Tax Support at 800-573-9088.

CODI is not subject to federal or state income tax and the annual income, losses, deductions or credits of the Trust flows directly to shareholders.

Tax Disclaimer

The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company’s common stock.

