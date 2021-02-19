 

Fortress Technologies Inc. Provides Market Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 22:15  |  61   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (“Fortress” or the “Company”) provides the following market update.

“We appreciate our shareholder’s patience as Fortress has carefully evaluated accretive opportunities to build shareholder value, while effectively increasing our treasury. Additionally, Fortress is considering and performing diligence on several potential transactions.” said Aydin Kilic, CEO of Fortress.

Chairman of Fortress, Roy Sebag, further commented, “We are very proud of our astute capital management measures having significantly increased our Net Asset Value in the past 3 months while the Company reduced its shares outstanding from 71,177,984 to 69,727,984. These gains were achieved from a timely investment in Bitcoin last spring and we continue to retain all the Bitcoin we mine from our Washington operation. Fortress is now well positioned to create additional shareholder value organically by scaling our mining activity and through mergers and acquisitions.”

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors. Fortress is focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued.

For further information, please contact:

Aydin Kilic
Chief Executive Officer
604 477 9997
a@fortressblockchain.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures :

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortress Technologies Inc. Provides Market Update TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (“Fortress” or the “Company”) provides the following market update. “We appreciate our shareholder’s patience as Fortress has carefully evaluated accretive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin