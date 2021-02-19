Fortress Technologies Inc. Provides Market Update

“We appreciate our shareholder’s patience as Fortress has carefully evaluated accretive opportunities to build shareholder value, while effectively increasing our treasury. Additionally, Fortress is considering and performing diligence on several potential transactions.” said Aydin Kilic, CEO of Fortress.

Chairman of Fortress, Roy Sebag, further commented, “We are very proud of our astute capital management measures having significantly increased our Net Asset Value in the past 3 months while the Company reduced its shares outstanding from 71,177,984 to 69,727,984. These gains were achieved from a timely investment in Bitcoin last spring and we continue to retain all the Bitcoin we mine from our Washington operation. Fortress is now well positioned to create additional shareholder value organically by scaling our mining activity and through mergers and acquisitions.”

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors. Fortress is focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued.

