Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it has scheduled its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

