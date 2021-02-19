 

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it has scheduled its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, result of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The effects of COVID-19 have caused many of the Company’s tenants to close stores, reduce hours or significantly limit service, making it difficult for them to meet their obligations, and therefore will significantly impact the Company for the foreseeable future. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and possible short-term and long-term effects of the pandemic on consumer behavior, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

