 

Inter-Rock Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 22:44  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: IRO) (“Inter-Rock” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, representing up to approximately 4.3% of the Company’s 22,306,811 common shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

Inter-Rock may purchase common shares under the NCIB over the next twelve month period beginning on or about February 25, 2021. The NCIB will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 1,000,000 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB and (iii) the date that is 12 months following the commencement of the NCIB.

Inter-Rock has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as broker for the NCIB. Any purchases under the NCIB will be conducted on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV or alternative Canadian trading systems at market prices or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. Any daily purchases on the TSXV under the NCIB will be subject to all limitations as set forth in the TSXV’s rules. All common shares purchased by Inter-Rock will be cancelled. The purchase and payment for the common shares will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be determined by the board of directors of the Company in its discretion and the funding for any purchase pursuant to the NCIB will be from the working capital of the Company.

The NCIB is being undertaken as the Company believes the share price of its common shares, from time to time, is not reflective of the underlying value of the Company and its future prospects. The Company believes the purchase of common shares is an appropriate use of its financial resources and is advantageous to shareholders when common shares are purchased at a price below their underlying value and cancelled, as this increases the proportionate share of ownership of the Company for the remaining shareholders. The NCIB will also afford an increased degree of liquidity to those shareholders of Inter-Rock who wish to dispose of their common shares.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inter-Rock Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: IRO) (“Inter-Rock” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to renew its normal course issuer bid (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin